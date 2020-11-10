Shooting suspects detained at Vagabond Inn, firearm recovered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained more than one person after shots were fired in Oildale Monday night.

According to KCSO, deputies were investigating reports of unlawful discharge from a firearm around 9:30 p.m. KCSO said the investigation led deputies to the Vagabond Inn on Knudsen Drive where a firearm was recovered. More than one person was detained at the Vagabond Inn, according to KCSO. No one was injured in the apparent shooting that led up to the suspects being detained.

