BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night in southeast Bakersfield that left multiple people wounded.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near East 10th Street around 11:07 p.m.

Officials identified three victims of gunshot wounds. A woman was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Another woman sustained critical injuries and is now in stable condition. A teen boy also had non-life-threatening injuries.

No public suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.