MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Police in McFarland say a shooting Thursday night on Highway 99 is under investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting.

According to the McFarland Police Department, the shooting happened at the northbound offramp at Sherwood Avenue.

The offramp to Sherwood Avenue is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call McFarland police at 661-792-2121 or its anonymous tip line at 661-428-1265.