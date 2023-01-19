BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left one male victim with major injuries.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital but his status is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the scene told a 17 News photographer the male victim was airlifted, conscious and talking.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.