McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Friday evening.

Officials said officers were called to McFarland Park near West Sherwood Avenue and 2nd Street for a report of a shooting at around 7:20 p.m.

Police say the man was able to drive himself or was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center before officers arrived.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call McFarland police at 661-792-2121.