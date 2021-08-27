Shoe drive receives delivery of 750 pairs of women’s dress shoes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final tally for the 29th Annual “Shoes for the Homeless” Drive was about 6,000 pairs of shoes. Or so organizers thought when the drive ended.

Then the owners of Florsheim Shoes delivered 750 pairs of new women’s dress shoes valued at $70,000, Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick said in a news release. The shoes were delivered on three pallets driven by a big rig to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The shoe drive has received more than 90,000 pairs of shoes in the past 29 years.

