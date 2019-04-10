Shipt offering same-day delivery from Petco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bakersfield residents will soon be able to get pet food delivered straight to their front doors and it could show up pretty fast.

Starting April 18, Bakersfield residents can order pet food and more from Petco delivered at their convenience and it could show up in a soon as one hour.

Petco announced they have teamed up with Shipt, a membership-base delivery company, to deliver pet food and pet goodies the same day it's ordered.

A Shipt membership is necessary in order to get deliveries, but Shipt has offered pet lovers who want to sign up before April 18, an annual membership for $49 compared to the regular rate of $99.

To sign up or get more information go to shipt.com/petco.