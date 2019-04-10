Local News

Shipt offering same-day delivery from Petco

By:

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

Bakersfield residents will soon be able to get pet food delivered straight to their front doors and it could show up pretty fast. 

Starting April 18, Bakersfield residents can order pet food and more from Petco delivered at their convenience and it could show up in a soon as one hour. 

Petco announced they have teamed up with Shipt, a membership-base delivery company, to deliver pet food and pet goodies the same day it's ordered.  

A Shipt membership is necessary in order to get deliveries, but Shipt has offered pet lovers who want to sign up before April 18, an annual membership for $49 compared to the regular rate of $99. 

To sign up or get more information go to shipt.com/petco

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center