Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not apparent in highly focused dogs until it is too late, according to the release.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood confirmed to 17 News that K-9 deputy Hannes died of heat-related issues while on duty in August.

On Aug. 18., Hannes and his handler, Deputy Robert Fisher, responded to a shooting on Panama Road near Habecker Road near Lamont, when the 3-year-old Belgian Malinois showed signs of distress.

Youngblood said Hannes and his handler were searching in vineyards for the suspect for about 20 minutes, when the Belgian Malinois collapsed.

Hannes was rushed to a local emergency animal hospital where he later died, Youngblood said.

Temperatures reached 105 degrees during the search for the shooter in Lamont on Aug. 18. Other KCSO deputies ultimately captured the suspect.

The K9 was assigned to its handler in March 2021, according to reports.