BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting.

“Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the head, third was Jennifer Analla, she was asleep and shot in the head as well, fourth was Rosa Parraz she was found kneeling and was shot in the head,” said Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Boudreaux had an immense reaction toward the murder of 16-year-old Alyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby Nycholas Parraz.

“But most emotionally is Alyssa Parraz, she was running with her small 10-month-old baby. She ran to the gate, she ran to the fence, protecting her child laid it on the other side of the fence. She jumped over the fence in an effort to save her life and her baby’s life. […] Alyssa and Nycholas were both found dead on the street both shot in the back of the head,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux hopes with the arrest of suspects, 25-year-old Noah Beard and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte, the county can now find peace.

“We used every resource possible to bring justice to the family and peace to the community of Tulare County,” said Boudreaux.

The arrests stemmed from “Operation Nightmare,” in which multiple search warrants were served. One in Visalia and two in Goshen and inmate cells associated with a prison gang were searched in multiple state prisons. Leading to the arrest of suspects Beard and Uriarte, police had surveilled both since Jan. 23.

“This was clearly not a random act of violence, this family was targeted by cold-blooded killers,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux revealed two members of the slain Parraz family were Sureño gang members in Goshen, which is predominately held by the Norteño gang. The suspects are Norteños.

However, despite the victims and the suspects having a history of gang violence, police determined the motive is still unclear. But police remain confident in the arrest of the suspects.

“We are confident that these are the two sole responsible parties for the actual slaying and the massacre that occurred on January 16th,” said Boudreaux.

The case is not closed, but Boudreaux says these arrests can help citizens sleep now that they are off the street.

“Law enforcement works for you. We’re family. We’re human beings. Our hearts are broken in cases like this as well. We’re not the enemy, and I want the citizens of Tulare County to sleep a little safer tonight knowing that these baby-killing murderers are off the street,” said Boudreaux.