Sheriff’s union starts petition asking supervisors prioritize public safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The union representing Kern County sheriff’s deputies has started a petition asking supervisors to prioritize public safety.

The petition, which as of 12:50 p.m. had 204 signatures, says the following:

“Tax dollars are being wasted every time a trained deputy leaves for better pay and benefits in another community. Meanwhile, Kern’s population is increasing, and crime is growing. Help us save Kern County from criminals and protect the residents. Contact your county supervisor and demand they prioritize public safety.”

Last week, Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced the department’s gang unit was shutting down. The three deputies and senior deputy in it were being moved to other units within the department.

The sheriff said he has an “enormous problem” in recruiting and retaining people due to pay at KCSO being less than many other agencies in California. As the department gets smaller, he said, he’ll probably have to eliminate other units.