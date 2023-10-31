BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office have been promoted in a ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony was hosted by Sheriff Donny Youngblood and it was aimed to honor the hard work and dedication of those being promoted.

Congratulations to Sergeant Bryan Eidenshink, Sergeant Meghan Hylton Reed, Detentions Sergeant Dylan Fisher, Senior Deputy Benjamin Boyles, Senior Deputy Daniel Juarez, Supervising Deputy Coroner Regina Rosso and Sheriff`s Support Technician Cynthia Baker!