Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam in which someone claiming to be a deputy tells the person they’re calling that they missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued for their arrest and they need to pay a fine.

Sheriff’s officials said the department does not contact the public by phone to pay fines.

Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person requesting money should locate the organization’s telephone number online and contact them directly, according to a sheriff’s release.

If you suspect a call is a scam, ask the caller for their name, employee identification number and callback number, as well as a reference number for the matter they are calling about, sheriff’s officials said. This information can be used to contact the organization directly and see if it’s valid.

Those who receive suspicious calls they suspect to be scams are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or a local law enforcement agency to report the incident.