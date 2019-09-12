Sheriff’s Office to hold November event to attempt to identify missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office has scheduled an event in November where family of missing persons can bring certain items and get a DNA swab to help track down their loved one.

“They want closure,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Thursday at a press conference announcing the event.

“They want to know for sure what happened to their loved one,” he said. “We want to be able to give that answer to them if it’s possible. With the advance in technology the past 20 years, it’s pretty amazing what we can do.”

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools building at 2000 K St.

If you have a missing loved one, bring the following: