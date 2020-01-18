Sheriff’s office review clears deputies involved in shooting, killing of suspect who attacked deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office has cleared deputies who used lethal force in the death of a man last month on Water Street, and said it was within department policy. KCSO released video of the incident.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Water Street on Dec. 28, 2019. The sheriff’s office said a man, identified as Heriberto Rodriguez, 27, refused orders from deputies, armed himself with an object and moved toward deputies injuring one of the deputies.

Deputies shot Rodriguez and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department released a video of the incident Friday afternoon on YouTube.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Incedent Review Board identifed the deputies involved as Angel Leiva, Ashley Sanchez, Aaron Carrillo, and Daniel Garcia.

All deputies are back on active duty following the review and the case will be reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.