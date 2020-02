BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office raided two marijuana shops in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Deputies could be seen going in and out of Backyard Organics and Knotts Collective on River Boulevard.

Tuesday’s raid comes just days after the sheriff’s office raided four other dispensaries in Bakersfield. On Friday, KCSO confiscated nearly 50 pounds of marijuana and edibles in the raid, along with a gun.

At this time KCSO has not released any details on the raid.