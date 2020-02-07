Sheriff’s office provides tour of its facility

Residents had the chance to walk in the shoes of their local deputies during a behind-the-scenes look at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees got a tour of the SWAT team, bomb squad, K-9 unit and training simulators.

KCSO hopes events like this improve community relationships.

“The sheriff’s office is very excited when we’re able to just meet with the public, and just talk to them and for them to get to know us. It’s building better relationships with the community,” Elvie Martinez, a crime prevention specialist, said.

The sheriff’s office offers a new tour each season. Their next tour is scheduled for April 2 at 6 p.m. at the headquarters on Norris Road.

The tour is free, but you have to reserve a spot. You can sign up by calling the Crime Prevention Unit at 391-7559.