Sheriff’s office promotion ceremony honors 2 deputies who rescued couple from burning home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County Sheriff’s Office employees were honored Wednesday morning, including two deputies who saved a couple trapped in their burning Bakersfield home last year.

A promotions ceremony was held at the sheriff’s headquarters. Twelve were promoted from undersheriff to senior detentions deputy.

Deputies Kenneth Muller and Diego Gonzalez recieved commendations for their heroic actions when they rescued a couple from a house fire on Dec. 18, 2019 at a home on Montecito Drive in East Bakersfield.

Below is a list of promotions awarded by the sheriff’s office: