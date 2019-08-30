Sheriff’s office promotes members to new ranks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office got a boost to its ranks with a promotion ceremony Thursday morning.

Several members of the department received promotions, including four new lieutenants.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood says lieutenants are the “sheriff” after hours — people who hold a high rank and can answer to the public.

The promotions also opened the door for new sergeants and senior deputies.

One of those lieutenants, Lt. Jeff Harbour, is excited for what’s ahead for the office.

“I look forward to being able to help move our agency into the future and being able to lead our fine personnel in that process,” he said.

Natalie McGil was promoted to the sheriff’s office records administrator.

Youngblood says the office is now hiring.