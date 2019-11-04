Sheriff’s Office partnering with U.S. Army for recruiting efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it is partnering with the U.S. Army to recruit military personnel after they discharge.

“Dozens of veterans currently work for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and we believe this partnership will bring qualified candidates to serve in our community,” a Sheriff’s Office release said.

The Army PaYS Program is a partnership between the Army and select corporations, companies and public sector agencies designed to assist military recruiting efforts, according to sheriff’s officials.

Enlisting Army prospects will be told about job opportunities they may be qualified for after their initial term of service or active duty training in the U.S. Army Reserve.

A signing ceremony formally announcing the partnership will be held Nov. 6.