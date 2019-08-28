Sheriff’s Office offering camera registry program to help speed up investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has begun a program where residents can register business or residential surveillance cameras to help speed up investigations.

“The Camera Registry Program is designed for residents and businesses to register their privately-owned video surveillance system to deter crime, or in the event of a crime, provide video footage,” the sheriff’s website says.

Those who register must agree not to release any surveillance footage or still images to the media or on social media, upon request by sheriff’s officials, as it could hinder an investigation, according to the website.

To register, go here.