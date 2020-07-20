Sheriff’s office investigating major injury shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that severely wounded one person Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 1900 block of Brown Street for a report of a victim of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a person in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Kern Medical with major wounds. Their condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.