Sheriff’s office investigating discovery of two bodies on State Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon off State Road just east of Highway 99.

Officials said deputies were called to the 5900 block of State Road for a report of two possibly deceased people at around 4:15 p.m. Deputies discovered two bodies at the scene.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said investigators found signs of trauma on the two bodies.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

