Sheriff’s office investigating apparent shooting in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent shooting Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood in South Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Jastro Avenue and Smith Street at around 3:30 p.m. Several spent bullet casings could be seen on the road.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded or if descriptions of any possible suspects was available. 17 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details.

We will update this story as we learn more information.