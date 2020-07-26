Sheriff’s office investigating after body of dead man found inside Mojave home

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the death of a man after he was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home in Mojave. A person of interest was detained for questioning, officials said.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies in Mojave were called to a home in the 10000 block of 15th Street at around 3:45 p.m. for a suspicious circumstances investigation.

At the home, deputies say they made contact with a man at the home, and eventually found the dead body inside. The victim’s body had gunshot wounds, officials said. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation.

KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said the man detained was a family member of the dead man, but couldn’t confirm their relation to one another. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.