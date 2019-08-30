Sheriff’s office investigates 3 separate threats to Kern County schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated three separate threats to students at schools made by juvenile suspects who had no intent to carry them out.

On Aug. 25, the sheriff’s office said three students from Desert High School at Edwards air Froce Base, received a threat on Instagram.

The user threatened to shoot and stab students at the next football game and rape cheerleaders.

Detectives determined the 15-year-old suspect was one of the reported victims and sent the threat to himself to throw off investigators.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked in Juvenile Hall for making criminal threats and filing a false report.

On Aug. 27, deputies were called to Alicante Elementary School in Lamont where a 9-year-old student said he intended to kill teachers and staff, but deputies found he did not have access to firearms and sent the case to juvenile probation and Child Protective Services.

On Aug. 28, a Kern Valley High School student was seen on social media putting a handgun in his backpack and posted it for people not to go to school in the morning.

Deputies spoke to the student and his parents and learned the gun was a pellet gun and was mimicking a music video.