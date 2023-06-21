BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff deputies are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting in northeast Bakersfield.
Deputies were dispatched to Fairfax and Alfred Harrell Highway around 8 p.m. Tuesday night and found a 28-year-old man suffering from traumatic injuries, KCSO said in a statement.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Officials believe the suspect vehicle is an early 2000’s lifted, black Chevy pickup truck. The office did not release a suspect description, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.