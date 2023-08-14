BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who’s body was found near Highway 178 Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Kern Valley Search and Rescue team were dispatched Highway 178 and Borel Road, just before noon, where they located the body and removed the victim from the Kern River.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story…