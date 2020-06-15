Sheriff’s office investigating Inyokern death as suspicious

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating a person’s death as suspicious in Inyokern.

KCSO said deputies from Ridgecrest were called to a home in the 6500 block of Orchard Avenue in Inyokern at around 4 p.m. Sunday for a reported death.

In a statement, officials didn’t provide too many details, but said homicide detectives were called because of “the suspicious nature in which the decedent was located.”

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.