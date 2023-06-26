BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in south Bakersfield.

Deputies said Humberto Munoz Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another on Akers Road, south of Panama Lane around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said.

Vasquez was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was not immediately known if any other injuries were reported, according to KCSO.

The coroner’s office will release his cause of death at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.