BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is giving civilians an opportunity for work like no other. The agency is hosting a hiring event July 12 for multiple job openings.

The interviews will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the County Administrative Office, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. KCSO will be looking to fill the positions of Sheriff’s Records Specialist and Sheriff’s Aide.

Human resources professionals and background investigators will discuss the hiring process and benefits that come with the position, officials said. Other local personnel will be available to help answer any questions during the process. Sheriff’s officials said you can apply online at kcsojobs.org.

The county is also holding the Public Safety Career Expo on July 22.