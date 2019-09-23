Sheriff’s office bomb squad unit renders ‘destructive device’ safe in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad unit was called to safely remove what it called a “destructive device” Monday morning in Oildale.

KCSO says deputies were called to he 700 block of Chester Avenue for a suspicious device found there. Bomb squad deputies were called in and determined it be a “destructive device.” The device was rendered safe just after 10:30 a.m.

Photo: Oildale Community Action Team

The sheriff’s office says the device was discarded in the area, but have no leads on who did it or how it was left there.

Officials did not describe the device that was found.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.