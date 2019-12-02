Sheriff’s office asks for help to locate missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday.

Deputies are looking for Ekima Ross. She was last seen Dec. 1 at around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oildale Drive.

Ross is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with the word “love” written across the sleeves, “Minion” pajama pants and and red and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.