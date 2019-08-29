Sheriff’s office asking for help locating woman reported missing over 2 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a woman reported missing over two years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cherish Smith. KCSO says she was last seen in June 2017 in Bakersfield before moving to Lamont.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has flower tattoos on her face, and “MCKENVIE” on her upper right arm. She also has a Hawaiian bouquet of flowers on her abdomen, and a butterfly on her right leg above her ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.