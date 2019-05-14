Sheriff’s office alerts public to jury duty phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is alerting people to phone scammers pretending to be a deputy threatening arrest over missed jury duty.

Kern County sheriff’s officials said the callers call unsuspecting people saying they missed jury duty and tell them there is an arrest warrant for their arrest.

Officials also say KCSO does not contact people over the phone to pay fines. People who receive these calls should call the agency directly to verify.

You can be proactive if you receive one of these calls.

KCSO says, if you suspect you have received a scam phone call, ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the reason for their call. This information can be used to contact an agency directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.

If you have received a phone call you suspect to be a scam, you are asked to call either the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.