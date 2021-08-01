Sheriff’s detectives, search and rescue teams called for search at Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s investigators and search and rescue teams were called Sunday to an area near the Kern River and the Kern River Golf Course for a discovery of possible human remains.

The sheriff’s office would not confirm what, if anything, was found Sunday, however.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search and rescue crews were in an area off Lake Ming Road at the Kern River near the golf course at around 6 p.m. An area covered by trees and grass was taped off and wasn’t visible to 17 News cameras. It wasn’t immediately clear how the sheriff’s office was notified.

Investigators with the coroner’s office arrived and one of them was seen carrying something from the scene covered by a white sheet or tarp.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.