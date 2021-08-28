Sheriff’s deputy injured in East Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he was treated for injuries from a collision early Saturday in East Bakersfield.

The collision was reported just after 12:45 a.m. at Niles and Virginia streets. A Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a black truck collided at the intersection. The truck landed on its roof in front of a business.

Witnesses say two people ran off following the collision. Video showed one person on the ground being treated for injuries. A KCSO spokesperson told 17 News Saturday evening that the deputy was doing OK after being treated for moderate injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. CHP is investigating the collision.