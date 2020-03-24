Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill assault suspect in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies are on leave after shooting and killing an assault suspect Monday afternoon in Mojave.

KCSO said deputies in Mojave were called to a disturbance call involving a woman and her 50-year-old son in the 3000 block of Pat Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was the victim of an assault. Deputies then learned the home had multiple firearms inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to the home with a search warrant and asked the 50-year-old man to surrender, but he did not respond to their commands.

Officials said the man opened fire on deputies from inside the home, deputies fired back killing the man inside.

The 50-year-old man’s identity was not released.

The deputies were not injured, and the three involved were placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sheriff’s office deputies were involved in separate shooting that killed another man at a Family Dollar in Mojave on Saturday.

Anyone with information on case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.