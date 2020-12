BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a suspected illegal casino Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said deputies from the special investigations unit went into the business in the 1400 block of Niles Street just after 9 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately known what was seized or if anyone was detained or arrested from the suspected illegal casino.

