BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate a 62-year-old man who was last seen five days ago.

KCSO says they are looking for Ricardo Murillo. He was last seen at around 7 a.m. in an area near Belle Terrace and South Real Road on Thursday, March 26.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you’ve seen Murillo or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.