Sheriff’s deputies search for missing 16 year old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate a missing 16-year old girl last seen on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is is looking for Elin Palacios. She was reported missing to KCSO on Feb. 9 after she last seen on Wilma Court at 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Elin Palacios, 16 / Photo: Palacios family

Palacios is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and light gray pants.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.