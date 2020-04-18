Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect involved in pursuit, 1 other in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead, and another is in custody following a pursuit and shooting that ended up in Southwest Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it began just after midnight when deputies responded to a shots fired call in Oildale and attempted to stop a vehicle that may have been involved. Officials said someone inside the vehicle fired at deputies and fled beginning a pursuit through Bakersfield.

The pursuit ended on California Avenue near Mervyns Place and Easton Drive.

One of the male suspects was killed and another man was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the situation is stable, but asks residents to avoid the area as roads will be closed for a “considerable amount of time.”

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040

We will update this story as we learn more information.