BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday evening in Twin Oaks.

Deputies were called to the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road for a report of a victim of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were detained at the scene, but their possible involvement in the shooting was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.