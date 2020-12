BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday night in Oildale.

Officials said deputies were called to the area of North Chester and Woodrow avenues for a victim of a shooting. A spokesperson said the call was at first for a traffic collision just before 9 p.m. but paramedics informed the sheriff’s office the person had been shot.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.