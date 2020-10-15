Sheriff’s deputies investigating deadly shooting on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a market Wednesday night in Oildale.

Officials said deputies were flagged down just before 9:15 p.m. while they were on patrol in the 100 block of North Chester Avenue and were told someone had been shot inside the North Chester Market. Paramedics arrived and provided treatment to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available, but witnesses told deputies they saw a black Honda Accord leaving the scene headed eastbound on McCord Avenue following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

