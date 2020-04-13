UPDATE: KCSO search suspect in woman’s killing in Lamont

UPDATE (11:35 p.m.) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot and killed and have identified a suspect in her killing Sunday in Lamont.

The sheriff’s office identified Javier Vidal as a suspect in the shooting in the 7800 block of Florence Street that killed a woman.

CHP issued an Amber Alert after it was learned a 2-year-old boy had been abducted from the scene. KCSO told 17 News Sunday night that the boy had been located but Javier Vidal was not in custody.

A massive search is underway by local authorities for Javier Vidal, 36. Vidal is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

UPDATE (10:27 p.m.): — KCSO says they are investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in the 7800 block of Florence Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical, according to deputies.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews are on scene in an area south of Lamont Sunday night.

Deputies and emergency personnel are in a neighborhood near Florence Street and Ralph Avenue. It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency response.

The sheriff’s office has closed off Florence Street between Ralph and Parish avenues.

17 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and has a crew at the scene.

