Sheriff’s deputies, family ask for help to locate missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies and the family of a San Francisco woman are asking for help to locate her after she went missing earlier this week in Lost Hills.

The sheriff’s office said they are searching for Jezebel Yana. She is 22 years old and was reported missing Tuesday, July 7.

Yana’s family says she lives in San Francisco and was traveling to Los Angeles, when she stopped at the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 46 near Interstate 5 in Lost Hills. They say she walked away from the truck stop at around 11 a.m.

She is described as having brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black knit hat, a dark gray top and black face covering.

Her family says she has mental health issues and are concerned for her safety amid very high temperatures where she was last seen.

If you’ve seen Yana or know where she might be, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.