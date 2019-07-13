Sheriff’s deputies ask for help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen late Tuesday night.

Deputies are looking for 14-year-old Daniela Sanchez.

Daniela Sanchez / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Sanchez was last seen on July 9 at around 11:47 p.m. In the 2100 block of Tulare Street in Lost Hills.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.