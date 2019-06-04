Sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 on suspicion of running chop shop in Delano

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office stumbled upon a suspected chop shop while responding to another call.

On May 31, deputies went to a home on Casey Avenue in Delano to arrest a man with active warrants. While there, deputies found two dismantled vehicles that had been reported stolen from Bakersfield.

Deputies say they also found a stun gun, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

They arrested Amado Torres and Jonathan Gonzalez — a wanted parolee.

Both face numerous charges including operating a chop shop.

