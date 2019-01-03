Sheriff Youngblood weighs in on sanctuary state laws following murder of Northern CA police officer

After Gustavo Perez Arriaga was captured last week, sheriffs across the California Central Valley said the murder could have been avoided were it not for the state’s sanctuary law. Sheriff Youngblood said Wednesday he agrees with that assessment.

“When you have law enforcement agencies that cannot communicate with each other, that’s a problem,” Youngblood said, referring to Senate Bill 54, which was enacted in 2017. SB-54 limits local law enforcement agencies from communicating with federal immigration authorities, including ICE.

The sanctuary state debate is resurfacing after police said Gustavo Perez Arriaga, is a gang member and undocumented immigrant. He’s the man accused of gunning down Newman police officer Cpl. Ronil Singh, a legal immigrant from Fiji.

“This is someone that could have been deported had the Stanislas sheriff been allowed to communicate with ICE,” Youngblood said, noting Arriaga was previously found guilty on a misdemeanor DUI charge. “And had he been deported, and as he should have been, maybe this doesn’t occur.”

The state’s sanctuary law states if an undocumented person is arrested for anything less than a felony, he or she should be processed like a US Citizen — no deportation, and no communication with ICE– something with which Youngblood disagrees.

“SB-54 lists 800 offenses where we cannot communicate with ICE. The word sanctuary with criminals does not sit well with law enforcement. Makes no logical sense. If you’re in the country illegally, and you’re creating crimes and creating victims, there should be no question that you should be deported.”

The sheriff wanted to make it very clear: he said he does not believe all immigrants are criminals, and recognizes the vast majority are hard-working people. Sheriff Youngblood intends to work with our next governor, Gavin Newsom, in hopes of changing some of the state’s sanctuary policies.