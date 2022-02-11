Sheriff Youngblood pushes back against ACLU report, doubles down on inviting LA deputies to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday, pushing back against an ACLU report that accuses the KCSO and other Central Valley law enforcement of illegally colluding with immigration enforcement. Sheriff Donny Youngblood also doubled down on an open invitation to unvaccinated Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to come work in Kern County.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the ACLU’s report is filled with baseless claims. He said KCSO follows all laws when it comes to ICE. Meantime he urged deputies from out of town to come to Kern. He says the department is so short staffed, it can barely handle its share of 911 calls.

The American Civil Liberties Union published a 72-page report this week, calling for an end to what it calls “entanglement” of California law enforcement with ICE. The report mentions Kern County more than 40 times for allegedly violating Senate Bill 54 — a law passed in 2017 to bolster protections for immigrants.

“If you’re asking whether we’re fishing to see if they’re in the country legally or not, we’re not,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood. “We couldn’t care less. ICE makes a request for an individual based on the information they have, not the information we have.”

The ACLU also argues the relationship between law enforcement and ICE is suspiciously under-reported.

The ACLU says the KCSO reported zero ICE arrests to the Attorney General’s Office in 2018, but reported 374 ICE arrests in Kern jails that same year during a TRUTH Act forum.

“I can’t answer that question for you,” said Youngblood. “If it’s zero and 300, then certainly something went wrong.”

Because of the alleged violations of immigrants’ protections, this report recommends state leaders pass laws that prevent all state and local law enforcement from transferring people in their custody to ICE.

“This report is all about ‘go further and restrict, go further and restrict,'” said Youngblood. “I believe people in the country illegally, committing crimes, should get deported. But I’m gonna follow the law. And I’ll do what the law says.”

Friday’s press conference comes just days after the Sheriff’s Office released a video inviting disgruntled deputies in Los Angeles to come to Kern County. The LA Sheriff’s Department could lose thousands of employees, as the LA County board of supervisors threatens to fire thousands of people who don’t want to comply with vaccine mandates.

“Four thousand deputy sheriffs, if this were to happen, that have real families. Real children, real bills, that could be unemployed because they refuse to take a vaccination. It makes me sick to my stomach,” said Youngblood. “It’s none of your business but I’ll share with you, I’ve been vaccinated. I made a decision. Why wouldn’t I allow that for all my employees?”

Youngblood says he would have to hire more than 300 people to fill every open position.

“We have some places where we have to shuffle around because we don’t have 24-hour coverage,” said Youngblood. “That means somebody calls 911, no one’s going to come for the first 30 minutes. That’s unacceptable.”

If you want to see more of today’s press conference, you can find it here.